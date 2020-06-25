Kingsville mayor says Windsor-Essex COVID-19 trajectory may help it secure vaccine priority

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos says what Windsor-Essex has been through during the pandemic may help it get priority for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mayor was on a provincial call Tuesday with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other mayors that outlined some details on how Ontario will roll out the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the call, Santos said mayors were told that there will be 23 sites identified across the province for the rollout, though he added that those locations will not be made public yet due to security protocols.

Though, he said he doesn't think it will take much for Windsor-Essex to be on that list.

"I don't think it will take too too much to advocate for considering you look at where Windsor-Essex [has] been throughout the entire pandemic period so far," he said.

"Stage 1 and 2, where we were one of the lasts to leave and move into the secure area, that really spells out the concern and the area of concern that [medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed] was speaking to."

WATCH: Mayor of Kingsville talks about the COVID-19 vaccine

He added that the regions identified for the rollout will be ones that are of high concern.

On Wednesday, Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In the coming weeks, Ontario is expected to receive more than 85,000 doses.

Santos said the premier identified key groups who will be at the top of the line to receive a vaccine: seniors and residents of long-term care homes and frontline healthcare workers.