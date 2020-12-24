More than 500 Windsorites have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In the four days since the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Windsor, 549 people have already received their first shot, according to Windsor Regional Hospital.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine arrived in Windsor on Monday, with the first vaccine administered to a personal support worker on Tuesday. By Wednesday end of day, the hospital said it had already given out more than 500 doses.

The region received enough doses to vaccinate about 2,000 people.

As per provincial guidelines, workers in long-term care homes that are not in outbreak will be the first to receive the shot. Residents and caregivers at retirement homes and other congregate living settings have also been identified as top priority.

On Thursday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 141 new cases of the disease.

In total, 1,290 cases are active and there has been 114 deaths from the disease in the region.