COVID-19 vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex are set to begin.

The shots will be administered at the temporary emergency shelter set up at the International Training and Aquatic Centre, according to a media release from the city.

"It's difficult to adhere to a 'stay at home' order, when you don't have a home," Mayor Drew Dilkens stated in the release on Wednesday. "We are grateful that our residents who face additional challenges from COVID-19 are able to access the vaccine."

The news follows a dispute between the Downtown Mission and the City of Windsor, which came amid a large COVID-19 outbreak affecting members of the homeless community that prompted a scramble to house those affected.

The city says staff will be working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Windsor-Essex EMS to vaccinate people at the shelter.