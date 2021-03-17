Windsor begins COVID-19 vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness
Shots to be administered at city's aquatic centre
COVID-19 vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex are set to begin.
The shots will be administered at the temporary emergency shelter set up at the International Training and Aquatic Centre, according to a media release from the city.
"It's difficult to adhere to a 'stay at home' order, when you don't have a home," Mayor Drew Dilkens stated in the release on Wednesday. "We are grateful that our residents who face additional challenges from COVID-19 are able to access the vaccine."
The news follows a dispute between the Downtown Mission and the City of Windsor, which came amid a large COVID-19 outbreak affecting members of the homeless community that prompted a scramble to house those affected.
The city says staff will be working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Windsor-Essex EMS to vaccinate people at the shelter.
