Windsor-Essex County saw a significant increase in positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

On Sunday the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 23 more people had tested positive for the virus and on Saturday it reported nine positive cases, bringing the two-day total to 32 cases.

The Health unit says six of these cases were acquired in the community, three were from close contact with a confirmed case and two cases are travel related. One case is a local healthcare worker, one case is in a retirement home and 19 cases are currently under investigation.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the region and four long-term care and retirmement homes have outbreaks.

The most recent outbreak was reported Saturday at the Berkshire Care Center, long- term care home where two staff have tested positive. On Friday Riverside Place also reported two staff members had tested positive with the virus. Lifetimes on Riverside has the most cases with four residents and four staff testing positive and ller lodge in Essex has four positive residents and one staff member has also tested positive for the virus.

The region's seven-day average of new cases, a measure that provides a clearer understanding of long-term trends, has been steadily trending upwards since mid-October.

The rise in cases comes as Ontario reported its second straight day of record positive cases on Sunday with 1,328 new cases in a single day.

Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday — that's an increase of three since Thursday. There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 and three people have died because of the virus.

Lambton Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 since Friday for a total of 380. There are currently 10 active cases and 25 deaths.

There is currently one outbreak at the Fiddick's retirement home in Petrolia with one resident testing positive for the virus.