Health unit reports 2 new deaths in Windsor-Essex County due to COVID-19 this weekend

Windsor-Essex County has added a total of 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday as the province passes the month-mark since its most recent stay-at-home order was imposed.

The health unit reported two new deaths because of COVID-19, both were women living in the community. One was in her 90s and the other in her 100s.

Nearly half of adults in Windsor-Essex have received COVID-19 shot

There are currently 362 active cases of the virus in the region, over half of which are deemed to be of a variant of concern. Twenty-six people are hospitalized due to the virus.

Fifty of the new cases are from close contacts of a confirmed case, 15 cases are community acquired, two cases are related to outbreaks and 17 cases are still being investigated. Currently 1,145 cases of COVID-19 are identified as a variant of concern.

There is currently one community outbreak and eight outbreaks at workplaces in the region.

The eight workplace outbreaks in the community include an agricultural facilities in both Leamington and Kingsville, each are identified as being the B117 variant of the virus first discovered in the U.K. Two outbreaks at Windsor retail workplaces and one at a Windsor manufacturing workplace are also identified as B117 variants as is an outbreak at a construction workplace in Tecumseh. One outbreak at a health care and social assistance workplace in Windsor is not identified as a variant of concern.

A community outbreak at the Southwest Detention Centre is not identified as a variant of concern either.

As of Sunday, the health unit is reporting that 176,618 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 14,218 of which have received second doses.

Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent

Lambton public health is reporting 84 active cases of COVID-19 in that region along with four outbreaks. There are 439 cases of the virus there that have been identified as variants of concern.

Chatham-Kent public health is currently reporting 32 active cases of COVID-19, four of which have resulted in hospitalization. There are 181 cases which have been identified as variants of concern in that region.