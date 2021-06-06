Over 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Windsor-Essex County

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported that 303,162 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region.

In total, 260,026 residents of Windsor-Essex County have received at least one dose of vaccine and 43,136 residents have received both doses.

On Saturday, the the health unit reported one new death of a man in his 70s from the community due to COVID-19.

There were 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Saturday and Sunday combined, and 20 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Fourteen of the new cases are due to close contacts of confirmed cases, 13 new cases are community acquired, one case is related to an outbreak and 13 cases are still being investigated.

There are 168 currently active cases of the virus, 87 of which are variants of concern.

There are six outbreaks, including one at the Southwest Detention Centre that has been ongoing since late April.

The remainder of the outbreaks are at workplaces:

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Two in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting one further active case of COVID-19 for a total of 36.

Chatham-Kent Public Health does not update its numbers over the weekend. There are currently 17 active cases in that region.