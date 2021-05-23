Vaccine bookings for 12 and up now possible in Windsor-Essex County

It is now possible for youth 12-years-old and up to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine in Windsor-Essex County.

"Youth must be 12 years of age on the day of their appointment and it is strongly encouraged that those under 16 years of age be accompanied by their custodial parent or guardian," a news release from the health unit read.

The expanded eligibility was announced by the province on Friday and took effect Sunday, ahead of schedule. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine authorized to be administered to the age group in Canada, so far.

"Appointments are required at all of the mass vaccination clinics and no walk-ins will be permitted. We are asking that people please bring their health card to their vaccination appointment," the health unit said, added that youth are able to book appointments at pharmacies that are also administering Pfizer.

Weekend numbers

The health unit reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday and Sunday combined.

Thirty-three are from close contacts with confirmed cases of the virus, 15 were acquired in the community, four cases were related to an outbreak, two were related to travel to the U.S. and 26 are still under investigation.

There are currently 361 active cases, 197 of which are variants of concern. The other164 cases are not.

Eighteen people are currently in hospital because of COVID-19 and there have been 424 deaths.

The Southwest Detention Centre continues to have an outbreak, and there are ten ongoing outbreaks at the following workplaces:

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Four in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health-care and social assistance sector.

Two in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

The health unit said 224,875 residents of Windsor-Essex County have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and 18,530 have their second.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new death since Friday bringing the total in that region to 60. There are currently 64 active cases in that region.

The number of active cases in Chatham-Kent remained constant at 35 since Friday according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.