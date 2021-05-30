People aged 80 and up can book second doses of COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow morning

People aged 80 and older will be able to book their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday morning.

"We are encouraged to see the province's decision to enable the booking of individuals 80 years and older for second doses of their COVID-19 vaccine," CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said in a press statement.

The statement said that those who are eligible are encouraged begin booking their appointments at 8 o'clock Monday by phone or online at wevax.ca.

"You do not need to receive the second vaccine in the same location as the first," the statement read.

"But you will need to ensure that the site, pharmacy or healthcare provider is offering the same vaccine that was received as a first dose."

The health unit has already implemented a wait list for second doses for those 70 and older who had their first dose before March 31, 2021.

Weekend numbers

Windsor-Essex County saw an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 for Saturday and Sunday combined.

WECHU said that 25 of those cases are due to close contact with a confirmed case, five cases were acquired in the community and nine cases are still under investigation.

There are currently 232 active cases, which is down from 250 cases on Friday. There are 131 cases that are considered to be variants of concern. Fifteen people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There has been an outbreak at the Southwest Detention Centre for more than a month now and there are eight active outbreaks at workplaces in Windsor-Essex:

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Two in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Lakeshore's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

There have been 241,521 residents that have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 25,901 residents have received both doses.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

There are currently 14 active cases in Chatham-Kent and six people are hospitalized with the virus according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.

In Sarnia Lambton there are currently 37 active cases of COVID-19.