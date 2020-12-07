Windsor Thai restaurant receives outpouring of support, donates $4K to COVID-19 fund following mask dispute

After being threatened with human rights action, the owners of Thai Palace restaurant said they received an outpouring of support from the community that has led them to donate thousands of dollars to Windsor Regional Hospital's COVID-19 fund.

On Monday, owners Renu and Charles Anderson donated $4,000 to the hospital's pandemic fund as a way of giving back to the community that they said rallied behind them when a customer threatened legal action.

In October, after the restaurant refused service to a customer — who wouldn't wear a mask at its walk-up takeout window — they received a letter from Antoine d'Ailly Law Office.

The letter stated that a claim of discrimination would be filed against the restaurant for violating the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Or, to avoid this, the letter from the law office said the restaurant could pay $20,000.

Thai Palace has a sign up that says since they are unable to remain six feet away from customers while giving them their takeout food, they require that people coming for pick-up wear a mask. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

After the couple went public with this incident, Renu said that they received a lot of phone calls, emails and business.

"We have lots of overwhelming support from locals, community," Renu said. "[The money is] for the supports that we get even from the hospital, even from frontline staff, everybody. They always thanks us, support us."

She added that they chose a fund dedicated to COVID-19 because it's what sparked the entire situation.

At the time, CBC News called Antoine d'Ailly Law Office four times and sent an email seeking comment on the letter, but did not receive a response.

Thai Palace did not pay the $20,000 and Renu said the issue has not escalated any further.

"I just want everybody to know that we appreciate everything that your help and ... doesn't matter just a phone call, just an email, just a message on our social media we thank you ... we just want everybody to have a Merry Christmas and ... we're going to go through COVID together."