Second Windsor Regional Hospital COVID-19 testing site reduces wait times

If you want to get tested for COVID-19, a spokesperson for Windsor Regional Hospital says now's a good time to do it.

Spokesperson Steve Erwin says with the opening of a second testing site at the Sportsplex at St. Clair College, the hospital has increased their capacity.

"We aren't seeing the wait times that other jurisdictions in Ontario are seeing," said Erwin.

Erwin said the demand for testing in Windsor isn't nearly as high as it has been in London and Toronto. The hospital is seeing about 500 people a day between the Sportsplex and the Ouellette Campus. Each site can accommodate about 400 a day.

"I think we recognized going into the fall, we were going to need a second assessment centre based on the volumes we were seeing," said Erwin.

"So the combined two centres now with St. Clair College Sportsplex plus Ouellette campus we're able to accommodate anyone who's come for tests in a relatively quick fashion this week."

The Sportsplex site is temporary. The hospital will open another testing site at the Met campus in October.

The Sportsplex assessment centre opened on September 3 and its hours are the same as the Ouellette Campus location — daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

Meanwhile, Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington saw 121 people for testing Monday.