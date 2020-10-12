About 47 Catholic school board students cleared of possible COVID-19 exposure

Three cohorts of students from two schools can return to class Tuesday after being sent home due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, according to a statement from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and local health unit.

About 40 students from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School and seven from St.Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School were dismissed from classes Friday due to "an identified exposure to COVID-19," the emailed statement reads.

It has now been confirmed that there are no COVID-19 cases among the groups, so students can return to class.

The students were initially dismissed "based on the health unit's direction to err on the side of caution."

"We have informed the affected school communities via voice message and have apologized for any confusion this may have caused, but have also explained that after consulting with the health unit we felt it was in the best interest of our students and staff to dismiss those cohorts on Friday," the statement reads.

Parents are still asked to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home if they are sick.

As of Monday, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board does not have any current cases of COVID-19 listed in its schools.

