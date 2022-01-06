CBC Windsor wants your COVID-19 questions

Are you confused about COVID-19 guidelines?

Or maybe there's something you want to know about how to protect yourself or your loved ones?

With cases on the rise and changing restrictions, CBC Windsor wants to help you get answers to your COVID-19 questions.

We'll take those questions directly to local experts in the coming weeks.

Send us your COVID-19 questions

Send your questions to us by email at windsor@cbc.ca.

Send us a direct message through our Facebook page.

Or tweet to us on Twitter @CBCWindsor or @WindsorMorning.

You can also call our talkback line at 519-255-3400.