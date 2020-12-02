Skip to Main Content
Windsor

'High-risk' COVID-19 exposure case reported at Windsor public school

A "high-risk" COVID-19 exposure case was reported for Windsor's Northwood Public School Tuesday, according to the board's website. 

It's unclear whether any classes have been dismissed as a result of the case

CBC News ·
The Greater Essex County District School Board says Northwood Public School has a 'high-risk' exposure COVID-19 case. (Thilelli Chouikrat/Radio-Canada)

A "high-risk" COVID-19 exposure case was reported for Windsor's Northwood Public School Tuesday, according to the board's website. 

In a letter to parents, the board said it is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) by providing lists of students and staff in possible contact with the individual. 

WECHU is contacting anyone who may be at high-risk and will provide follow-up steps. 

It's unclear whether any cohorts have been dismissed as a result of the case. 

This case is one of 70 active in the public board. At this time, 16 schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases, the majority of which are from Frank W. Begley with 49 cases.

The school continues to remain closed at this time. 

As for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, there are 10 active cases across six schools. W. J. Langlois remains closed at this time with three total cases. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now