'High-risk' COVID-19 exposure case reported at Windsor public school

A "high-risk" COVID-19 exposure case was reported for Windsor's Northwood Public School Tuesday, according to the board's website.

In a letter to parents, the board said it is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) by providing lists of students and staff in possible contact with the individual.

WECHU is contacting anyone who may be at high-risk and will provide follow-up steps.

It's unclear whether any cohorts have been dismissed as a result of the case.

This case is one of 70 active in the public board. At this time, 16 schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases, the majority of which are from Frank W. Begley with 49 cases.

The school continues to remain closed at this time.

As for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, there are 10 active cases across six schools. W. J. Langlois remains closed at this time with three total cases.