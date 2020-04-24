Parade of cars provide support for Amica residents, staff

They honked horns, held up signs that read "We Miss You" and waved in support to dozens of seniors who came out to their balconies to catch a glimpse of family members they haven't seen in weeks.

That was the scene at the Amica Riverside seniors' residence Friday afternoon.

"We're celebrating the strength of our residents here. We're celebrating the team. We're celebrating resilience and we're celebrating the success that we have together," said Sherri Gowman, community relations director for Amica Riverside on Riverside Drive E.

Twenty-four residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and so have 11 staff members.

WATCH | Supporters cheer, honk and wave at Amica Riverside

Family members of residents at Amica Riverside honked horns, held up signs and waved in support to dozens of seniors who came out on their balconies to catch a glimpse of family not seen in weeks. 1:54

"The compassion that everyone has for our community. It's just overwhelming. It's heartwarming," said Gowman, adding that the parade meant a lot to residents and staff alike.

"We're going to get through this. We're strong.," she said.

Staff and family members hold signs at a parade of cars and a fire truck Friday at Amica Riverside. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

Meanwhile in Sarnia, an 81-year-old man named Alex got a honking parade from fellow Red Cross friends on Friday, as he exited the Bluewater Health.

A YouTube video identified him as a driver for the Red Cross and one of the first COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

The Red Cross volunteer battled the disease for 31 days before recovering. The video shows him walking with a walker out of the hospital and being greeted by a parade of Red Cross vans honking their horns.