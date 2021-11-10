COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on 4th floor medical unit at the Ouellette Campus, Windsor Regional Hospital said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the hospital, less than five patients have been affected to date.

"All of those affected are asymptomatic," the release said.

It said the first positive case was identified following routine screening, adding, "These patients were all residing in the same ward room."

Admissions to affected unit continue

Meanwhile, the hospital said admissions to the unit continue however, for their own safety, no visitors are allowed in outbreak areas.

"As long as visitors are compliant with PPE requirements, exceptions can be made for palliative patients," the hospital said.

"Precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early."

The hospital said all patients are tested for COVID-19 on admission and again following admission, whether they are symptomatic or not.