COVID-19 cases at Hotel Dieu hospital rise to 44, unknown if all are related to outbreak

There are 44 patients and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Windsor's Hotel Dieu Healthcare hospital, the organization said in a news release Monday.

An outbreak was declared Nov. 29 on the third floor of the hospital's rehabilitation tower after three staff and two patients tested positive.

Now, 14 patients and 30 staff have contracted the disease.

In its news release, the hospital said "it is difficult to categorically assign these positive results to the outbreak at this time."

But, it continued to say that in the "interests of transparency, we will be reporting all positive results, although they may or may not be related to the outbreak."

An investigation is still ongoing and the hospital said it continues to test staff and patients.

As of Tuesday, the hospital said it will begin readmitting patients on the second floor of its Emara building, but all other admissions to inpatient units, excluding mental health, remain on pause.

"At the conclusion of the outbreak and when we have completed the investigation, we will make any needed adjustments to the results allocated to the outbreak and those associated with community spread," reads the news release.