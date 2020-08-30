CBC Windsor August 30 COVID-19 update: 24 new cases, possible exposure at Devonshire Mall

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is warning the public an employee at the Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was at work as recently as Aug. 25.

The public health unit said all the proper precautions were taken by the store, and the employee had been wearing a face covering.

"While the risk of exposure is low, the WECHU is notifying the public because there is a potential risk of COVID-19 exposure to the customers who visited this store on the specified date," a release from the health unit read.

An employee at the Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire mall who worked on Aug. 25 tested positive for COVID-19. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The public health unit recommends any customers that visited the store on Aug. 25 complete an online self-assessment and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

This is the second such warning in a matter of days.

On Friday the unit issued another exposure warning, after two people tested positive after attending two restaurants in Kingsville and a vineyard in Harrow.

The health unit said that on Aug. 21 two symptomatic people were at Wineology on 19 Main St. E. and El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville and Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18.

The health unit said it would be refining its process after businesses expressed concerns about how they were notified.

Weekend numbers

The health unit also said 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Windsor-Essex County for Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,517.

Eighteen of those cases are due to close contact with a confirmed case, one case is a resident of a retirement home and several cases remain under investigation, according to information provided by the public health unit.

New Beginnings in Leamington remains the only seniors' facility in outbreak.

There are currently two workplace outbreaks being reported — one is in the agricultural sector in Leamington and the other is within the manufacturing sector in Windsor.

Five people are currently hospitalized because of the virus, 71 are in self-isolation and 2,366 cases have been resolved.

In all, 72 people have died because of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County.

3rd assessment centre to open

Starting Thursday, Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing, in advance of the Labour Day weekend. It will be open Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location: from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health did not report any new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have been a total of 338 cases overall in the region.

There have been 311 resolved cases of the virus and 25 people have died.

Chatham-Kent Public Health has not reported any new cases of the virus since Thursday. There have been a total of 362 positive cases in that public health unit.

Right now, there are seven active cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, 353 people have recovered and two people have died from the virus.