CBC Windsor August 28 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit is alerting the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at two restaurants in Kingsville and a vineyard in Harrow.

During the health unit's daily briefing Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that on Aug. 21 a symptomatic person attended Wineology on 19 Main St. E. and El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville and Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18.

After this outing, the individual later tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is critical [that] if you are feeling unwell, with even the mildest symptoms, please stay home," Ahmed said.

Ahmed added that the health unit believes the risk of transmission is "low" and said they have started to notify close contacts of the case.

Anyone who attended the locations is asked to take the online COVID-19 self assessment, monitor for symptoms and contact a health care provider or go to an assessment centre if symptoms develop.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 28:

The health unit reported four new COVID-19 cases for Windsor-Essex Friday.

All four are the result of close contact with someone who had the disease. Two are healthcare workers.

There are 64 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, which are being monitored by the health unit, officials say.

Six people are in hospital and one person is in the ICU.

Leamington's New Beginnings retirement home is the only care facility in outbreak.

The home has seen a significant outbreak over the last two weeks. As of Thursday, 17 residents and four staff at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two workplaces are currently under an outbreak. One in the agriculture sector in Leamington and another one is in the manufacturing sector in Windsor.

Ontario's Stage 3 reopening brings no surge in COVID-19 cases so far

Fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Ontario after bars and other indoor spaces were reopened have not panned out — at least so far.

Four weeks ago today, Toronto and Peel Region joined the rest of Ontario (with the exception of Windsor-Essex) in Stage 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. That means 97 per cent of Ontario's population has been living under looser restrictions for at least four weeks, enough time for trends in new coronavirus infections to emerge.

A woman in a mask walks in Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. The mall has vending machines selling surgical and N95 masks as well as hand sanitizer and gloves. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Despite that, the provincial average number of daily new cases has increased only slightly since early August, when the trendline hit its lowest point in months.

While it would be absolutely premature for the province to declare victory over the coronavirus, the absence of a spike in new cases suggests it's fair to call the first month of Ontario's Stage 3 reopening a success.

"The province is actually doing much better than I would have expected as we moved into Stage 3," said Ashleigh Tuite, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

"Given the businesses that were reopening and the activities that we were allowing, I was expecting an increase," Tuite said in an interview with CBC News. "We have seen an increase, but that increase has not been as rapid as I would have thought."

The daily case count is not the only metric for weighing the province's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The percentage of tests with a positive result gives some indication of the infection rate. The international benchmark is to keep that rate below five per cent. In August, Ontario has been far below that, with just 0.4 per cent of the nearly 700,000 tests conducted giving a positive result.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has dropped steadily since the peak in early May, a clear sign of success at keeping the health system from being overwhelmed,

The number of deaths is also down significantly, averaging just one a day this month. Since Aug. 1, Ontario has reported 26 deaths related to COVID-19. By comparison, there were 101 deaths reported in July, and 383 in June.

3rd assessment centre to open

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the inside of the Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing next month, starting Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the Labour Day weekend.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location — daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There have been 338 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 309 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. In total 362 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 352 people have recovered, leaving eight active cases in the region. Two people have died.