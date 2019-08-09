COVID-19 not holding up construction on Gordie Howe Bridge

Officials with the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority say the pandemic is not holding up construction on the Gordie Howe bridge.

Work on the foundations of the towers, which will hold up the bridge, continue. Once erected, the towers will stand at a height that is more than double Windsor's tallest building and be as tall as the GM Renaissance Center.

Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) vice-president Heather Grondin said in an online meeting that COVID-19 precautions are not affecting construction.

"We have identified occasionally some essential workers that have needed to cross for the purposes of the project and have received support from the border agencies in doing that," said Grondin. "But no, overall, the inability to cross the border has not impacted our deliverability of the project."

Work has begun on the bases for the towers on the bridge. (Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority)

Grondin says precautions are being taken with workers on both sides of the border.

"Bridging North America is putting in place the highest standards across both the construction sites in terms of if people are crossing the border to work on one side of the project or to work on the other side," said Grondin, adding about 100 people work on both sides.

On the Michigan side, they are installing quick drains and are continuing construction of connection ramps on I-75.

Work continues on the base of a tower on the US side of the bridge project. (Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority)

The Michigan Department of Transportation has acquired the remaining property on the U.S. side that has been owned by the Moroun family. That allows work to go ahead.

A spokesperson for the WDBA says, even though Moroun's company is fighting the US equivalent of expropriation, it's unlikely a judge will rule in its favour.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic in 2024. There will be 24 inspection lanes on the Canadian side and 36 lanes on the US side.