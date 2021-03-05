COVID-19 enforcement blitz coming to Windsor-Essex

Inspectors from Ontario's Ministry of Labour will be conducting an enforcement campaign in Windsor-Essex this weekend.

Inspectors, who conducted a local blitz on big-box stores in January, will be focusing on small businesses on Saturday.

The inspections will occur in two stages, according to a Wednesday press release from the ministry. First, small businesses, particularly those closed during the provincial shutdown, will receive guidance and education, then follow up visits focused on enforcement.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the region's medical officer of health, said Thursday that the health unit's officers would be participating in the campaign. He said he would share more details about the campaign on Friday.

Ahmed said he couldn't specifically comment on why the blitz was focusing on small businesses, but he referenced the previous campaign involving larger stores, and said enforcement has to be "across the board."

"It's not about big or small businesses. I think it's more about making sure that our businesses in the community are safe," he said at the health unit's daily briefing.

Six businesses — two personal service providers and four restaurants — were charged by the health unit's officers with violating COVID-19 restrictions late last month.

The charges laid were during the first weekend after the region entered the red "control" zone after being in lockdown since mid-December.