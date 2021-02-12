COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor's Downtown Mission

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Windsor's Downtown Mission Thursday.

In a news release, the shelter said it was dealing with cases among its staff and guests, but it didn't specify the number of positive cases.

Until the outbreak is "contained," the Mission said it will curtail some of its programming. It did not say which programming would be impacted but noted that its shelter and meal program, along with its food bank, will continue to operate.

Executive director of the Mission Ron Dunn said in the news release that the shelter continues to work with public health.

More to come.