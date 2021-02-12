COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor's Downtown Mission
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Windsor's Downtown Mission Thursday.
The shelter did not specify the number of COVID-19 cases
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Windsor's Downtown Mission Thursday.
In a news release, the shelter said it was dealing with cases among its staff and guests, but it didn't specify the number of positive cases.
Until the outbreak is "contained," the Mission said it will curtail some of its programming. It did not say which programming would be impacted but noted that its shelter and meal program, along with its food bank, will continue to operate.
Executive director of the Mission Ron Dunn said in the news release that the shelter continues to work with public health.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.