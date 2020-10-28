Chatham-Kent sees another outbreak, more new COVID-19 cases

There are now 17 COVID-19 cases tied to a community outbreak at a place of worship in Chatham-Kent.

The region reported five new active cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 32 and Chatham-Kent Public Health added another outbreak in a congregate living place.

Of the active cases, 17 are part of an outbreak at a place of worship, an increase of one since Tuesday. An additional two cases are from the congregate living place, according to the health unit's website.

Blenheim's Word of Life Church posted on its Facebook page Oct. 22, stating that since a family had tested positive the church would temporarily close for 14 days. CBC News reached out to the health unit on Tuesday, though it would not specifically confirm that the cases are from the Word of Life Church in Blenheim, for privacy reasons.

On Tuesday, the region also reported a probable case at a secondary school in the Lambton-Kent District School Board. The health unit hasn't named the school, but says it remains open.

The Lambton-Kent District School Board's COVID-19 Advisory webpage lists two schools with confirmed cases: Tecumseh Public School and Northern Collegiate Institute & Vocational School.

These cases follow an exposure that occurred at a Canadian Blood Services event at Chatham-Kent's YMCA on Sunday. Public Health said they have contacted about 150 people who were there after an attendee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Those contacted were told to self-isolate and get tested.

As of Wednesday, the region has a total of 406 cases and three deaths.