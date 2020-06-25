46 Chatham-Kent students in isolation due to two probable COVID-19 cases

Two schools in Lambton-Kent have probable COVID-19 cases, according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.

Harwich Raleigh Public School and Blenheim District High School each have a probable case of COVID-19, the health unit said in a news release Monday.

The school board said 28 students from Harwich Raleigh and 18 students from Blenheim District were sent home based on direction from public health.

Public health said it is working with both schools to contact any individuals who may have been in contact with the possible cases.

Both schools remain open at this time.