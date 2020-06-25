46 Chatham-Kent students in isolation due to two probable COVID-19 cases
Two schools in the Lambton-Kent District School Board have probable COVID-19 cases, according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.
Harwich Raleigh Public School, Blenheim District High School each have a probable COVID-19 case
Harwich Raleigh Public School and Blenheim District High School each have a probable case of COVID-19, the health unit said in a news release Monday.
The school board said 28 students from Harwich Raleigh and 18 students from Blenheim District were sent home based on direction from public health.
Public health said it is working with both schools to contact any individuals who may have been in contact with the possible cases.
Both schools remain open at this time.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story said 71 students were in isolation, 54 from Harwich Raleigh and 17 students from Blenheim District. In fact, there are 46 students in isolation, with 28 from Harwich Raleigh and 18 from Blenheim District. The Lambton-Kent District School Board provided the wrong information.Oct 19, 2020 8:52 PM ET
