24 students from Catholic middle school in Windsor dismissed after COVID-19 case

Two dozen students from Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School in Windsor have been dismissed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19, the school board said in a news release Wednesday.

The person who tested positive was part of the Sports Academy program at Central Park Athletics and did not attend Corpus Christi's main campus, the release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board states. But the board said it was told to dismiss the 24 students by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

"We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow," the news release reads.

Families not contacted by the health unit can continue to send their children to school.