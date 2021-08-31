Catholic board chair says they're still waiting on rapid COVID-19 tests for staff from province

The chair of Windsor's catholic school board says they're still waiting on delivery from the province of rapid tests that unvaccinated staff would need to use before entering the workplace.

"We have not been supplying them but they can go to their local pharmacy and pick them up that way," said Fulvio Valentinis, chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

"The school board was going to have them also made available to them."

The Ministry of Education expects those tests to arrive at schools and school boards by Monday.

Ontario is providing school boards in the province with a list of pharmacies that will provide these tests to staff who provide valid identification until Tuesday.

Under the provincial policy, each staff member is required to show proof of a negative test twice a week.

Valentinis said that the provincial vaccine policy for staff and students doesn't go far enough, calling on the government to make vaccinations mandatory for those who are eligible.

When asked if it's something the Ministry of Education is considering, a spokesperson replied that the vaccination disclosure policy has been "welcomed" by both the Ontario Science Table and Children's Health Coalition of Paediatric Hospitals.