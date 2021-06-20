Windsor-Essex reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death this weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 24 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday.

In a news release Saturday, the health unit said a woman in her 60s, who contracted the disease from the community, has died. In total, 434 people in Windsor-Essex have died during the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 10 are close contacts of a confirmed case, eight were acquired in the community, five are still under investigation and one is related to travel in the United States.

There are a total of 62 active cases in the region, 18 of which are variants of concern.

Nine people are currently in hospital.

There are two active outbreaks: a manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh and a church, Casa de Dios y Puerta del Cielo, in Windsor.

On the vaccine front, 268,480 people in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 111,223 have both doses.

People who received the first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9 or got the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on or before April 23, are now eligible to book their second appointment.

Anyone who is eligible and also got a first dose outside of the province or country can now book to get their second shot at a mass vaccination site.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health does not update its website on weekends, but as of Friday there were six active cases and no outbreaks.

Lambton Public Health 23 active cases and an outbreak at Bkejwanong Children's Centre.