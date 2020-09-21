Public school board reports COVID-19 case in a Windsor secondary school

The Greater Essex County District School Board confirms its second COVID-19 case Monday at a secondary school in Windsor.

According to the public school board's website, the case is at its Public Alternative Secondary School (PASS) Mason Centre location at 284 Cameron Ave. and University Ave. W. The board's public relations officer Scott Scantlebury could not confirm whether it's a student or staff member who has tested positive, but he said the individual has not actually attended the school in-person.

The school board reported its first case on Sunday at Kingsville District High School.

According to PASS Mason Centre's website, it is a secondary school for youth between the ages of 17 and 21 who can earn credits that allow them to re-enter a regular secondary school, graduate, get full-time employment or move on to get a post-secondary education.