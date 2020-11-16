Windsor-Essex sees spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On the same day the region adopts new restrictions, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported that nine people are now in hospital and two are in the ICU due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, there were only four patients in hospital with two in ICU.

Ahmed noted that the spike in hospital cases is of "concern" for the healthcare system.

"When you are seeing cases in the hospital and ICU that means you have already suffered enough that's why you are seeing those cases. It's a reality that when you have community cases going up you are bound to see cases in the hospitals and in ICU and unfortunately you are bound to see some deaths that are associated with that as well," Ahmed said.

"Definitely a concern from a healthcare capacity perspective because we really want to make sure that not only we are saving lives affected by COVID but we also want to save lives and provide services for non-COVID related healthcare needs."

During the health unit's COVID-19 briefing, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said there are 11 new cases for the region. Of these, four are agri-farm workers, one is travel related to the United States, one is a healthcare worker and five are under investigation.

The region now has 202 active cases.

Four long-term care and retirement homes remain in outbreak, including:

Iler Lodge in Essex with 17 resident cases and one staff case.

Lifetimes on Riverside in Windsor with four resident cases and four staff cases.

Riverside Place in Windsor with two staff cases.

Berkshire Care Center in Windsor with one staff case.

There is still one workplace outbreak in Leamington's agriculture industry, which Ahmed said is the source of the agri-farm cases that the region is currently seeing.

Ahmed said that the health unit is working closely with the company in outbreak to prevent further spread.

Some issues they are currently helping the farm owner with include housing, cohorting of workers, appropriate screening and cleaning practices, Ahmed said.

The health unit says it is still also managing the residence outbreak at the University of Windsor where five students have contracted the disease and 18 are self-isolating.

Over the weekend, WECHU reported 42 new cases for the region between Saturday and Sunday.

One agriculture workplace in Leamington is currently in outbreak. (File Photo)

New local, provincial restrictions begin Monday

Windsor-Essex officially entered the province's yellow or "protect" COVID-19 category Monday at 12:01 a.m.

This new category comes with a number of additional restrictions, including:

Establishments must close at midnight.

Places selling or serving alcohol can only do so between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No alcohol consumption is allowed between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Contact information must be collected for patrons of restaurants or bars.

Limit of six people allowed to sit together at an establishment.

Recreational programs are limited 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors.

On top of these, Ahmed implemented additional measures Friday, including: