Non-essential businesses to close at midnight, but some workers worried they're exempt

A quick walk down Wyandotte Street East on Monday showed that several clothing stores and barber shops have already closed in Windsor.

However, some are still functioning, like the Sham Boutique clothing store. Plus, a photographer's office is also open but the owner tells CBC News it's not open to the public.

But neither of these businesses fall under an "essential service" as deemed by the province.

Workplaces that have been deemed "non-essential" or "at-risk" have until the end of Tuesday to close up shop.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential stores and services to close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The owner of Sham Boutique, Fagen Labak, is concerned about how she will pay her rent and earn a living, adding that she would close once ordered to.

"I need to work and I will try my best to be in healthy situation," said Labak. "For healthy situation it's good to be closed."

Fagen Labak is the owner of the Sham Boutique on Wyandotte Street East. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

Rob Logan is a construction worker in Chatham-Kent. He'd prefer a construction site shut down, adding his wife worries about his safety.

Logan said practicing social distancing on the job site with several other workers isn't practical.

According to the provincial government, only certain construction sites can remain open. Some of those include construction projects and services associated with the healthcare sector, including new facilities, expansions, renovations and conversion of spaces that could be re-purposed for health care space, as well as, projects on critical provincial infrastructure.

Jim Lyons is the president of the Windsor Construction Association. He echoes the government's provison that workers can refuse to work if the site is unsafe.

If workers feel at risk then they are eligible to leave the job site and not return," said Lyons. "Otherwise construction could continue."