CBC Windsor August 3 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Four of the cases are in agri-farm workers, two others are from community spread and one is a travel related case.

Of the region's 2,340 confirmed cases, 1,444 are resolved.

As of Monday, 71 people in Windsor-Essex have died from the disease.

Outbreaks

Two long-term care and retirement homes are in outbreak.

Chartwell Leamington and Augustine Villas in Kingsville both have two staff members with positive cases.

There are currently 12 workplace outbreaks.

Five outbreaks are in the agriculture sector, four in Kingsville and one in Leamington.

Kingsville and Windsor both have two manufacturing sector outbreaks while Tecumseh and Leamington both have one.

A construction workplace in Leamington is also in outbreak.

Chuck's Roadhouse customers asked to monitor for symptoms

On Saturday, the health unit said in a press release that customers who attended Chuck's Roadhouse Bar & Grill at 6675 Tecumseh Rd. E. on July 24 and 25 should monitor for symptoms after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit asks that anyone who attended the restaurant on July 24 and 25 monitor for symptoms. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The health unit said customers who were on the patio or who picked up food should take the online COVID-19 self-assessment and monitor themselves for the next 14 days for symptoms.

Chuck's Roadhouse management told the health unit that a thorough cleaning and sanitization has taken place.

The health unit is "working to identify close contacts," according to the press release.

"All of the proper precautions were taken by the premise and the staff person in question was wearing a face covering while working," a WECHU release reads.

"The WECHU is notifying the public because there is a potential risk of COVID-19 exposure to the customers who visited the restaurant on the specified dates."

The health unit has conducted 3,810 inspections this month alone in relation to patio and mask regulations, but no fines have been issued.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There have been 318 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

There are 26 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sarnia-Lambton region and 267 are considered resolved.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The area has had 248 total cases.

Three people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 42 are in self-isolation.

One person in the region has died due to COVID-19 and 202 have recovered.

One workplace in the region is currently considered to have an active outbreak of COVID-19.