Windsor school outbreak set example for asymptomatic school testing in province: biostatistician

A Windsor elementary school outbreak with 49 cases set the "precedent" for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in the province, according to one expert.

Biostatistician Ryan Imgrund, who is based in Newmarket, Ont., and works with a number of public health units across the province, told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning that the outbreak at Frank W. Begley Public Elementary School set the example of what should be done.

"At the time that they found those cases, Windsor was not one of those super danger zones like Toronto, Peel and some other areas like that," Imgrund said. "So I don't think it was expected by anyone that a school that is in a lower-risk area would find up to 50 cases ... I think Begley set the precedent for the whole entire province what we should be doing."

After three staff members tested positive for the disease, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit dismissed the entire school on Nov. 17 and advised everyone to get tested. COVID-19 testing was prioritized for the entire school population, with a temporary testing site set up in the school's gymnasium.

Overall, 40 students and nine staff members have tested positive.

In the same week that Begley was declared an outbreak, W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School also went into outbreak and dismissed all students after two positive cases.

Testing was prioritized for all members of this group, with a temporary testing site set up in the school, and seven people were confirmed positive.

Biostatistician Ryan Imgrund says Windsor's school outbreak demonstrates the importance of asymptomatic testing in schools. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Despite this, and the fact that Begley is the largest school outbreak in the province, Windsor was not included in the launch of an asymptomatic testing pilot project announced last week.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday that the pilot is available for students and staff in the province's COVID-19 hotspots of Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa.

"Right now, the next four weeks are targeting the highest-risk regions," he said at the time.

"We're following the advice of public health. If they determine, they provide a recommendation it should be expanded or we should augment the list, of course we will continue to follow that direction and implement it swiftly."

Lecce told reporters that 99.85 per cent of students in the Windsor-Essex region remain COVID-free, and he and his staff are in contact with school board and public health officials to keep transmission down.

GECDSB superintendent of education Sharon Pyke says testing resources may be better served elsewhere. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Though Begley remains closed, superintendent of education at the Greater Essex County District School Board Sharon Pyke told CBC News Wednesday that the board is working with the health unit and hopes to announce a reopening date this week.

A letter sent out to parents in regards to the outbreak had asked them to have their child tested, even if they were asymptomatic.

When asked whether she'd like to see asymptomatic testing in schools available in the region, Pyke said it might be best to spare our resources.

"I think that if we can keep on top of doing our self-assessments, I think that we perhaps may be better served in terms of our resources in our area, we want to make sure that we're able to test the people that need to be tested," she said.

"So do I agree? Any kind of preventative measure is good for anyone so of course I want the best for students, I want the best for our staff. I just want to make sure that they're allocated in the right space and the right spot."

An investigation by the local health unit is still ongoing to determine how COVID-19 transmission was so widespread in Begley.