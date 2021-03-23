Amherstburg to offer open air weekends again this summer

The Town of Amherstburg will once again close streets to traffic in parts of the downtown area to allow businesses to use the streets to attract more customers this summer.

Last summer's Open Air Weekends were a big success, drawing thousands to the downtown. But some business people say they didn't benefit, in fact they suffered.

Jen DeLuca, the co-owner of the Waterfront Ice Cream parlour on Dalhousie Street, told council that her business dropped off when the street in front of her shop was closed last year.

In a presentation to council she said that out of 30 businesses she surveyed, half said they did not benefit from the weekend or business actually went down.

"Helping one set of businesses at the expense of other businesses is not good financial stewardship. You are literally stealing from Peter to pay Paul," she said.

Forty-six per cent of businesses responding to a town survey said they did not benefit from the weekends either.

"I lost numerous customers being a morning place, you know, they just say, forget it, we'll go somewhere else where we can park," said Bryce May, owner of the Happier Camper.

Coun. Peter Courtney wanted to go with a recommendation by DeLuca to hold the Open Air Weekends just once a month, but in the end he was the lone dissenter.

Council had four options to consider including not closing any streets but allowing some parking spots to be used as patios. It voted five to one to close the largest area, but with a compromise brought forward by administration.

The streets will close all day Sundays but won't close until 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Coun. Michael Prue convinced council to extend the Dalhousie Street closure to Gore Street to accommodate a patio for the Royal Canadian Legion.

"They already have one and it's permanent and it's there all the time, but it is not big enough," said Prue.

Dalhousie Street will close from Rankin Avenue to Gore Street. Richmond will close from Dalhousie to the CIBC bank and then part way to Ramsay Street. Murray Street will close from Dalhousie Street to Ramsay Street as well.

The closures will take place every weekend from Victoria Day weekend until the last weekend in September.



