Windsor man delivers passionate address at sentencing hearing

A Windsor man convicted of manslaughter in a December 2015 shooting incident delivered a passionate address to court at his sentencing hearing Tuesday morning, maintaining his innocence.

Dia Hanan, 37, delivered a pre-written, 20-minute speech to court in which he maintained he killed Alekesji Guzhavin in self defence.

"I would never shoot anyone for no reason," said Hanan, dressed in a three-piece suit before Superior Court judge Kirk Munroe.

"I've been done wrong. I never wanted any of this to happen," he said, adding that he has suffered from PTSD from the incident.

A jury found Hanan guilty last November of manslaughter in the death in Guzhavin and not guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of Gregory Henriquez. The two men came to Hanan's home at 187 Oak St. on December 23, 2015 to collect money.

Hanan maintains he grabbed a handgun away from Guzhavin in an attempt to keep them from entering the home where his wife and three children were.

"If I'm wrong for trying to protect my family then so be it," Hanan said in his address. His mother and another family member wept during the speech. Several family members and friends were in attendance to offer support.

According to court evidence, Hanan fired nine shots from the Glock pistol, five hitting Guzhavin and two hitting Henriquez who was left paralysed when a bullet lodged in his spine.

Hanan's lawyer Christopher Uwagboe told reporters later that Hanan made the statement because he is concerned about how the community feels about him.

"What his children will hear of this and what people will say about him as they grow up weighs heavily on him," said Uwagboe.

Defence lawyer Christopher Uwagboe. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Uwagboe asked Munroe to impose a sentence of six to ten years while assistant crown attorney Jayme Lesperance is seeking a 17-year sentence.

Lesperance maintains Hanan had the gun before and did not take it from Guzhavin.

Uwagboe said Hanan immigrated to Canada at the age of 14 as a refugee from Jordan. He is currently not a Canadian citizen and therefore faces deportation following his incarceration unless the conviction is overturned in appellant court.

It's not clear if Hanan intends to appeal.

Hanan thanked several people during his address including the police, the judge, the jury and his lawyer. He ended his speech with a bow to Judge Munroe after apologizing if he ever offended him. Munroe told Hanan he was never offended by him.

Munroe is expected to hand down a sentence on March 2 at 2 p.m.