Court date set for off-duty officer charged with assault and impaired driving

An off-duty Windsor police officer charged with four counts of assault and impaired driving will appear in court Oct. 9.

Police were called to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East after reports of an assault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a group of vehicles were travelling along the roadway when they stopped. A number of people were reportedly assaulted after they left their vehicles.

Const. Ken Burn — an officer with 20 years of seniority — was arrested at the scene and suspended from duty.

He was charged with impaired driving, exceeding the legal blood-alcohol level and four counts of assault.

