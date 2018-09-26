Skip to Main Content
Court date set for off-duty officer charged with assault and impaired driving
An off-duty Windsor police officer charged with four counts of assault and impaired driving is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9.

The off-duty officer was charged with impaired driving, exceeding the legal blood-alcohol level and four counts of assault. (Derek Spalding /CBC)

Police were called to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East after reports of an assault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a group of vehicles were travelling along the roadway when they stopped. A number of people were reportedly assaulted after they left their vehicles.

Const. Ken Burn — an officer with 20 years of seniority — was arrested at the scene and suspended from duty.

He was charged with impaired driving, exceeding the legal blood-alcohol level and four counts of assault.

