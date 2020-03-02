County Rd. 42 in Belle River closed following fatal vehicle collision

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have closed off sections of County Road 42 in Belle River, following a fatal motor vehicle collision on Monday.

According to OPP, the collision involved two vehicles and took place at County Road 31 at County Road 42.

As of 5 p.m., County Road 42 between Lakeshore Road 125 and County Road 31 remains closed.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 42 between Lakeshore Rd 125 and County Rd 31 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BelleRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BelleRiver</a> - Road closed following fatal motor vehicle collision. ^jt —@OPP_COMM_WR

