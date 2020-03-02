County Rd. 42 in Belle River closed following fatal vehicle collision
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have closed off sections of County Road 42 in Belle River, following a fatal motor vehicle collision on Monday.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have closed off sections of County Road 42 in Belle River, following a fatal motor vehicle collision on Monday.
According to OPP, the collision involved two vehicles and took place at County Road 31 at County Road 42.
As of 5 p.m., County Road 42 between Lakeshore Road 125 and County Road 31 remains closed.
UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 42 between Lakeshore Rd 125 and County Rd 31 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BelleRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BelleRiver</a> - Road closed following fatal motor vehicle collision. ^jt—@OPP_COMM_WR
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.