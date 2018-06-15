Single vehicle collision closes Essex County Road 42
County Road 42 is closed Friday morning after a single-vehicle collision.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries
County Road 42 in Windsor is closed Friday morning after a single-vehicle collision.
A cement mixer landed in the ditch on the side of the road.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries but the road will be closed until the vehicle can be removed safely.
The closure affects the road from 9th Concession to Lauzon Parkway.
