Skip to Main Content
Single vehicle collision closes Essex County Road 42
Windsor

Single vehicle collision closes Essex County Road 42

County Road 42 is closed Friday morning after a single-vehicle collision.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries

CBC News ·
County Road 42 is closed due a single vehicle collision. (CBC)

County Road 42 in Windsor is closed Friday morning after a single-vehicle collision.

A cement mixer landed in the ditch on the side of the road.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries but the road will be closed until the vehicle can be removed safely. 

The closure affects the road from 9th Concession to Lauzon Parkway.

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|