Pedestrian dies following County Road 22 collision as Lakeshore looks to improve road safety

When you head east on the EC Row out of Windsor, it becomes County Road 22 — one of the busiest roads in Essex County.

That road runs right through the most densely populated part of Lakeshore, and as the area grows, crossing the road has become difficult for pedestrians and cyclists.

OPP say a 23-year-old man has died after being struck at the intersection of Manning Road and County Road 22 last Thursday.

The man was walking and was struck around 10 p.m. Sept. 10.

Mayor of Lakeshore Tom Bain told CBC's Windsor Morning on Monday that pedestrian safety is the municipality's top priority.

"When you're building those roads — and we are in the process of changing the lanes from two-way to four-way ... your number one concern is pedestrian safety and that you're making that road pedestrian friendly," he said.

The town now has a roundabout which is helping with the flow of traffic and "which certainly helps safety-wise," said Bain.

Lakeshore is also hoping to add bike and walking paths along side the road with help from Essex County's County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) initiative.

"When there aren't sidewalks or bike paths pedestrians are on the road," said Bain.

The mayor said council had also passed a motion where sidewalks are automatically included by housing developers.

