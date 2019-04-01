County Road 18 closed for tractor trailer collision

County Road 18 is closed for investigation and cleanup after two tractor trailers were involved in a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that a stopped tractor trailer was struck by a second tractor trailer on County Road 18 between Highway 3 and Graham Side Road.

Kingsville OPP and Kingsville fire officials are on scene of a collision. (OPP West/Twitter)

The first tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder.

Looks like the equipment was supposed to be dropped off at the corner and he was trying to figure out where to take the load off. The semi just got too close when it was trying to pass. <a href="https://t.co/jcRESBIYOE">pic.twitter.com/jcRESBIYOE</a> —@StaceyJReports

