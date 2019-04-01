County Road 18 closed for tractor trailer collision
County Road 18 is closed for investigation and cleanup after two tractor trailers were involved in a collision.
Two tractor trailers are involved
County Road 18 is closed for investigation and cleanup after two tractor trailers were involved in a collision.
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that a stopped tractor trailer was struck by a second tractor trailer on County Road 18 between Highway 3 and Graham Side Road.
The first tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder.
Looks like the equipment was supposed to be dropped off at the corner and he was trying to figure out where to take the load off. The semi just got too close when it was trying to pass. <a href="https://t.co/jcRESBIYOE">pic.twitter.com/jcRESBIYOE</a>—@StaceyJReports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.