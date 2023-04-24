After granting itself temporary control, Windsor city council has returned power to its BIAs

Windsor city council is handing back the reins to the city's nine Business Improvement Associations (BIA).

A new bylaw covering BIAs is now in effect, which gives their boards similar power to what was in place back in February.

The city's chief administrative officer Onorio Colucci says the BIAs' boards are "back in business" effective immediately.

"Anything they could do before they can do now, according to the legislation, as long as it complies with the bylaw that council has passed."

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie says the bylaw provides more transparency into how the BIAs operate.

"We approved the elected slates that were previously brought forward to council ... they are now populated with individuals who have been duly elected," McKenzie said.

"We've retained the authority to dismiss a director if there's a cause to do that and we have the opportunity to review their budgets."

Council appointed itself to the BIA boards in a closed-door meeting in late February. BIA leaders were split by the move.

"I agree with city council that it was important for some changes to be made," said Wyandotte Town Centre chair Larry Horwitz said following the council meeting on Monday. "I think there was too many things that were uncertain.

"At times it was the wild wild west."

One BIA leader thought council's move was a step too far.

"I thought it was horribly managed," said Brian Yeomans, outgoing chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA. "They could have done something much different. They did have the right to do it. It just wasn't really well managed."

Since council took control of the BIAs, city staff have been working to create a streamlined way for BIAs to handle things such as elections, memberships and financial matters.

Colucci said there was no evidence of wrongdoing but that similar concerns were highlighted in an audit years ago.

At the time, Shane Potvin, chair of the Ford City BIA, told CBC News he was very frustrated, deflated and disappointed with the decision.

WATCH | Here's why you should care if municipal councils hold meetings behind closed doors

Here's why you should care if municipal councils hold meetings behind closed doors Duration 2:45 A recent Windsor city council decision made behind closed doors is sparking concern over local democracy and the private meeting has also sparked a public complaint.

BIAs in Windsor oversee the improvement, beautification, and maintenance of municipally owned land, buildings, and structures in nine geographical areas.

With files from Jason Viau and TJ Dhir.