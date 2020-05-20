City to pilot Lanspeary Park as outdoor food hall, waive patio fees through 2020

Windsor city council has approved the waiving of rental fees at Lanspeary Park, allowing it to serve as an "outdoor food hall" where customers can be seated under physical distancing guidelines.

Last week, WindsorEats submitted a proposal to city council, suggesting the park host multiple food vendors at a time. The layout would be similar to a mall food court — except it's outside.

"We're going to try to allow the restaurants to be able to rotate. We're still working through the details on our end on how exactly it would operate," said WindsorEats owner Adriano Ciotoli.

"Our plan currently is, say five or six restaurants for one week — and the next week, it's five or six [other] restaurants. That way, we can help out as many businesses as possible."

In a statement, the City of Windsor said the proposal it has passed is "broadly consistent" with WindsorEats' idea "subject to the satisfaction of city administration."

The city also announced Wednesday that "fees for sidewalk cafe permits and outdoor cafes located on public rights of way" will be waived for the remainder of this year.

The goal is to allow bars and restaurants to create accessible open spaces where customers can adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

"Based on the average patio size, it is estimated that local operators will each see about $1,000 in savings due to these measures."