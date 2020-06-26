Walkerville restaurants cleared for parking lot patios, curbside cafes

Windsor city council approved a pilot project Thursday that will allow Walkerville businesses to set up curbside cafes, and use parking spaces to establish customer dining areas.

The pilot project was passed about 10 days after Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt asked administration for a report that would look into establishing curbside and "parklet" cafes.

It also comes the same day the city moves into Stage 2 of reopening.

The Walkerville BIA has been pushing for the project after months of losses hit businesses in the area heavily during the pandemic. City administration looked to 11 restaurants that expressed interest in undertaking "temporary extended patio construction," according to a city report.

Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac said she'd like the plan adopted in other areas of the city.

"Restaurant and bar owners in my end of the city got wind of this and are wondering if it can go beyond the pilot project," she said.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said other places in the city interested in testing out a similar pilot should do so long as space can be "properly operationalized and it's OK for public safety."

"I think this is a summer of flexibility," Dilkens said.

Councillors later voted unanimously to approve a different motion — proposed by Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin — that will waive some restrictions for patio extensions for both businesses with and without a liquor license.