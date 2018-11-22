Mixed feelings in Windsor-Essex about Liberal spending in economic update

Essex NDP MP Tracey Ramsey and the chairman of the Canadian Association of Mold Makers (CAMM) each have strong words regarding the Liberal Party's economic outlook announced Wednesday.

The fall fiscal update shows the government's plans to deepen the deficits, partly to allow for businesses to write-off certain capital costs more quickly.

Ramsey calls those "corporate tax giveaways."

"I'm looking for some kind of relief for people who are really suffering," she said, pointing to affordable housing, student debt and drug subsidies as things she wants "for everyday Canadians."

The new tax write-off scheme will allow manufacturers to immediately recoup the full cost of machinery and equipment, as well as an immediate write-off for clean energy equipment.

Those measures are something the chairman of CAMM said the manufacturing sector has been wanting for a long time.

"What they announced today is great," said Jonathon Azzopardi.

"It only brings us equal to the U.S., because the U.S. already has 100 per cent write-off in the first year."

Jonathon Azzopardi says the manufacturing industry welcomes the write-offs measure brought forward by the Liberals. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

He explained that the write-offs would mean companies can purchase new equipment every year and re-invest in their businesses, which he said would spur economic growth.

"That's great for employment. That's great for the government because they get more income tax," he said.

However, Ramsey argues there needs to be a balance in the budget. And currently, she thinks the update is mainly reflecting the interests of corporations.

"We need a budget that helps businesses to remain strong, but also helps people when they're struggling," she said.

"What we need is a balance."