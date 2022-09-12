Coroner's inquest into police shooting 4 years ago begins today

The coroner's inquest into the death of a Windsor, Ont., man shot by police four years ago begins today.

Matthew Mahoney, 33, was killed when police responded to a call in the city's core in March 2018.

"This should have happened a long time ago," Matthew's brother, Michael, said of the inquest.

He said had the inquest happened earlier, the lives of dozens of others like his brother may have been saved.

Michael Mahoney's testimony will begin the inquest, which is expected to last 10 days. He told CBC News that even though Matthew died five years ago, he found it difficult to write his opening statement.

He'll also have the opportunity to question witnesses present at the inquiry.

Other family members will be following the online inquest.

Michael Mahoney looks down at a photo of his brother, Matthew as a child. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Michael Mahoney said although blame has often been pointed at police and health-care workers, this is a political issue and only new policies can change things.

"The inquest is to determine whether or not the procedures that were followed should change, and to make recommendations to the government about how to better handle these situations in the future so that we have better outcomes," he told CBC News last month.

On the day Matthew died, officers were called to the scene for a report of a man with a knife. Mahoney stabbed an officer in the hand, and police shot him. He later died in hospital.

The province's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) cleared officers of any wrongdoing.

The inquest into Mahoney's death comes a month after Windsor police shot another man in the area of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Police responded to a call on Aug. 15 involving a weapon. The SIU said in a statement that a 70-year-old man was "wielding a machete and threatening people." After an interaction with officers on the scene, one officer used a Taser on the man, and another fired a gunshot at him.