Coronavirus cases in Michigan force changes at state universities

Michigan's largest universities are suspending face-to-face classes.

It's the fallout after Michigan's first two cases of coronavirus were announced on Tuesday.

A woman in Oakland County had travelled outside the country, while a man from Wayne County had travelled within the U.S., said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's medical executive.

Michigan State and Michigan said Wednesday that online classes will last until the week of April 19.

Similar moves have been announced at Central Michigan and Michigan Tech. Wayne State in Detroit has added another week to spring break.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

