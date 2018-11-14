To canvass or not to canvass? Mayor says Ward 7 byelection could be put on hold

While a number of candidates in the Ward 7 byelection have announced they will be suspending their canvassing efforts, others are continuing to knock on doors.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city clerk will likely soon declare an emergency situation that can pause the election. Dilkens said the risk of people knocking on the door is likely fairly low, but there are concerns about polling stations and employees.

"To take a pause is probably the right thing to do, and it's my expectation the clerk will make that declaration in short order," said Dilkens.

"Frankly, the other part of this, we already have a number of folks who have indicated to us that they don't wish to participate as employees in this election because they're fearful for themselves right now and they're hunkering down."

On Monday, the province's chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, recommended cancelling recreational programs and gatherings of more than 50 people. Williams also recommended the closure of all private schools, all daycares and all bars and restaurants — except those that can do takeout and delivery.

"This is my process. I knock on the door. I step about 10 feet back. I get off the porch. I get far back," said byelection candidate Greg Lemay, calling door-knocking "the main component of winning an election."

Following announcements from multiple candidates in the Ward 7 byelection stating they will hold off on canvassing amid coronavirus concerns, Greg Lemay says he will continue to knock on doors and speak with residents at a safe distance. (Greg Lemay)

Lemay added that he stays more than "a car length" away from whomever answers the door, avoiding hand shakes while telling them why he's staying so far away.

"I would assume most folks would think you shouldn't be knocking there ... But if you're doing it the right way, the way I'm doing it, I'm respecting exactly what is asked based on the health unit," said Lemay.

"There's more risk for me going to the gas station and grabbing the pump to fill up your car, in terms of who's touched it."

Igor Dzaic, who announced Monday that he would suspend door-to-door campaigning for the time being — experienced a coronavirus scare while canvassing Friday evening. He said that's when he started feeling ill and "thirsty." He went to bed early after his symptoms started to worsen.

"Saturday morning, I woke up. I had your typical flu-like symptoms, but they were far more severe then anything I had experienced before," said Dzaic. "Sweating, body aches, drowsiness."

Dzaic's concerns were heightened because he lives with his parents, who are both in their 60's. On Saturday, Dzaic was tested for COVID-19 at Windsor Regional Hospital, he said

According to Dzaic, nurses assumed he didn't have coronavirus because he didn't have a "severe, dry cough" — which the World Health Organization considers one of the initial symptoms of COVID-19.

Howard Weeks says he will discontinue speaking with residents in Ward 7 'from any distance' during the campaign. (Michael Hargreaves/CBC)

He adds hospital officials told him they would call him "immediately" if he tested positive. Speaking with CBC News on Monday, Dzaic said he hasn't received a phone call in the past 48 hours — so he's considering himself cleared.

Still, Dzaic said he will begin practicing social distancing while avoiding large crowds for the foreseeable future.

As for whether he believes the Ward 7 byelection should be delayed amid coronavirus concerns, Dzaic said he doesn't think that's necessary since Windsor-Essex currently has noconfirmed cases of COVID-19.

"As of now, my team and I will be campaigning online on our phones, from our desktops ... When we feel it is safe to go back outside door-to-door, we will do so."

Farah El-Hajj, another candidate in Ward 7, announced this past Friday she'd be cancelling a fundraising event at Eastern Flavours Restaurant. It was originally expected to take place on March 14 as the official campaign kick-off celebration.

"As much as we'd love to get together with everyone and kick things off, it's clear that moving forward with the event as planned would be irresponsible given the current circumstances," El-Hajj said in a Facebook post, adding she will make herself available for comment by phone, email or Skype.

Farah El-Hajj recently cancelled a campaign fundraising event. (Provided by Farah El-Hajj)

In a Facebook post Monday just before 5 a.m., fellow candidate Howard Weeks said he will not speak with residents in Ward 7 "from any distance" during the campaign.

Weeks added he will no longer leave "my literature" in residents' mailboxes. "If this hurts my election chances, so be it," said Weeks in the Facebook post.

On Tuesday, Weeks called for the byelection to be delayed for "at least one month."

In a news release Monday, fellow candidate Michael Mallot said he would be practicing social distancing and will cancel plans for meet-and-greets.

"The campaign has suspended canvassing as of Saturday, March 14th to further limit personal and social contact," the release reads. "Michael will focus on utilizing social media, email and phone calling moving forward to communicate with Ward 7 residents."

Therese Papineau said she or a member of her team have visited more than 1,200 homes, and will continue to do so in a manner that is safe and within the guidelines of social distancing. They are taking precautions when distributing information by wearing gloves.

"We are going to the homes because that is where the people are, in their homes," Papineau said. "Not all persons have the ability to navigate social media. I will continue to be available to them. That's how I do business."

Angelo Marignani says he will be following all the recommendations put forward by the Ontario medical community. "I've been contacting many of my friends by phone to request signs and support. We are going to get through this. We all need to use common sense right now," Marignani said.

Five other candidates are running in Ward 7. CBC has reached out to Albert Saba, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Jeewen Gill and Michelle Gajewski, but has not yet received responses.