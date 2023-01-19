A Windsor, Ont.-based online business that billed itself as "Canada's largest cooking store" appears to have abruptly shut down, leaving behind a trail of customers who feel they've been burned.

Renu Bakshi of Vancouver turned to the Cook Store website (CookStore.ca) in November to buy a stovetop coffee maker for about $60, including shipping.

She still hasn't received it.

Bakshi said the retailer was responsive to her questions by email and phone prior to her purchase. But when the coffee maker didn't arrive, she contacted them and was told by email there would be a three-week delay due to supply chain issues.

After that, Bakshi was unable to reach Cook Store. She also found many online reviews suggesting others were in the same boat.

"For me, it's not so much about the money. It's more about the principle of what they're doing," she said. "They've left a lot of consumers in the lurch. They're no longer responsive."

The Better Business Bureau's website shows a rash of recent complaints about Cook Store. Many customers said their accounts were charged hundreds on orders that never arrived.

The website shows about 90 complaints since the start of December, all of which have gone unanswered by Cook Store.

A sample of the dozens of complaints about deliveries from CookStore.ca on the Better Business Bureau website. (Better Business Bureau)

Cook Store was accredited with the BBB, but that accreditation was revoked this week because of the company's lack of action on the complaints. The most recent response from the company to a consumer complaint was in November.

There are options to get your money back if you haven't received any of the items purchased online.

Jennifer Matthews, chief executive officer of the BBB Serving Western Ontario, recommended filing a dispute with your credit card company or payment provider about any charges, and checking if you have any insurance through that payment method.

The home page for CookStore.ca is shown in a screenshot taken from an archived version of the website from Jan. 4. (Cook Store Inc.)

Cook Store Inc. was incorporated in 2015, federal filings show. On the website, the company is described as 100 per cent Canadian and "Canada's largest cooking store," with more than 25,000 cookware and small appliance items, including high-end brands.

The website was active recently, when it advertised a holiday clearance sale, but now appears to be down.

CBC News has attempted to reach Cook Store and its directors via email, phone and in person at the company's warehouse in Windsor, and has left a letter in the company's mailbox in hopes of hearing back.

Emails to Cookstore.ca addresses now bounce back, and the phone number associated with the business goes to a mailbox that is full.

The landlord for the building has confirmed, however, that there is an active lease for Cook Store at its warehouse at 6000 Rhodes Dr. in Windsor.

Cookstore is located in the same building as Tri-Way Manufacturing. Customers have turned up at the business, trying to find out information about CookStore, Tri-Way's president says. (Kerri Breen/CBC)

Customers 'upset and left with zero answers'

Tri-Way Manufacturing is another tenant in the same building.

In recent weeks, at least a dozen Cook Store customers have turned up there, hoping for answers, according to Jeff Grubisich, president of Tri-Way Manufacturing.

"We've had many customers come to visit the Cook Store with orders in hand only to show up to a locked door, a locked business, that seems to have been closed for several weeks, asking if we had any knowledge of what's happened and if we have any way of means of contact for the owner of that business, and unfortunately we don't," he said.

Grubisich said they've been trying to give customers advice on where to turn next. He feels for them, and hopes the situation gets resolved.

"The few times I personally have answered the door to people coming in, especially on weekends, it's been heartbreaking because some of these people have spent their hard-earned money, and some of these were Christmas gifts that I learned of, and they were pretty upset and left with zero answers."