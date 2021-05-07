Skip to Main Content
Cookie the rabbit showcases skateboarding skills in latest viral video

A Windsor rabbit that hopped his way to viral fame after a video of him tobogganing made headlines across the U.S. and Canada is showing off another talent — skateboarding.

A Windsor, Ont. rabbit that hopped his way to viral fame after a video of him tobogganing made headlines across the U.S. and Canada is showing off another talent — skateboarding.

In fact, according to owner Ron Gudel, that's not even scratching the surface of Cookie's athletic prowess. He says he just gives the skateboard a little push to get Cookie going.

"He is seven years old, is never caged and eats every meal at the table with us," said Gudel, adding Cookie loves tobogganing, skateboarding, bike riding and picnics.

In February, a video of Gudel — with Cookie on his shoulder — went viral as it showed the two tobogganing together. Tap on the player below to see that video:

Windsor rabbit goes tobogganing

According to Gudel, Cookie is an extremely active rabbit, always looking for an excuse to play outside.

"He is constantly going to the back patio door to go out and play in the backyard. He always wants me to join him," said Gudel. "If I don't, he will carry one of my flip flops to the patio door."

WATCH: Gudel says Cookie loves to eat meals outside on the patio and inside at the dining table. Take a look!

Cookie takes his place at the dining table

