Contract signed: Windsor police taking over service in Amherstburg for next 20 years
Mayoral candidate in Amherstburg intends to abandon deal if elected
The Windsor Police Service has signed a 20-year contract to officially take over law enforcement in the Town of Amherstburg, starting January 2019.
"We are confident this contract will provide the residents of Amherstburg an enhanced level of service as well as significant financial savings," said Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.
As part of the deal, Amherstburg will have access to the following specialized units in Windsor:
- Major crimes branch
- Police canine support
- Tactical emergency response
- Explosive disposal support
- Forensic identification and crime scene expertise
- Collision expertise
- Drugs and guns unit expertise
It’s Official! The Contract is Signed! We look forward to providing policing services in the Town of Amherstburg. This marks the beginning of an important pioneering partnership between both our communities. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HonourInService?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HonourInService</a> <a href="https://t.co/U7SGDUvsnf">pic.twitter.com/U7SGDUvsnf</a>—@WindsorPolice
It's estimated the move will save Amherstburg more than $500,000 annually and Windsor will save an estimated $100,000 to $200,000 each year, according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
Not everyone is happy with the deal, however.
Glenn Swinton, who is running against Dicarlo for the mayoral seat in Amherstburg, said he intends to abandon the deal if elected.
"The taxpayers want to know, with only 10 days before the election, will it be the intention of Mayor Dilkens to hold Amherstburg by the throat on day 12?" said Swinton.
