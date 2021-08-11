Pandemic-friendly theatre show hits the streets of Windsor

A COVID-19 -friendly theatre experience has arrived in Windsor.

C-O-N-T-A-C-T is an outdoor show that's just arrived in the city after visiting London, Paris, Rome, Toronto and Ottawa, according to the Downtown Windsor BIA.

Watchers can download an app on their phone to safely take in the experience.

The show lasts about 45 minutes, all outdoors, and will use different routes around the city.

The show runs for five weeks beginning Aug. 19 to Sept. 19