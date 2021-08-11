Pandemic-friendly theatre show hits the streets of Windsor
A COVID-19 -friendly theatre experience has arrived in Windsor.
Live outdoor show C-O-N-T-A-C-T is a 45-minute performance
A COVID-19 -friendly theatre experience has arrived in Windsor.
C-O-N-T-A-C-T is an outdoor show that's just arrived in the city after visiting London, Paris, Rome, Toronto and Ottawa, according to the Downtown Windsor BIA.
Watchers can download an app on their phone to safely take in the experience.
The show lasts about 45 minutes, all outdoors, and will use different routes around the city.
The show runs for five weeks beginning Aug. 19 to Sept. 19
WATCH | Take a sneak peak at what C-O-N-T-A-C-T is all about:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?