Consul of Mexico in Leamington recalled following allegation of explicit online video

Alberto Bernal Acero, who served as Consul of Mexico in Leamington, has been recalled after allegations of an explicit video of him circulated online, according to email statements from Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Mexico in Canada.

Both the ministry and consul confirmed that Bernal Acero was recalled back to Mexico as soon as the video was known and an investigation has since been launched by Mexican authorities.

"The Foreign Ministry reports that as soon as it became aware of the issue, it recalled the Consul, instructing him to return to Mexico City as swiftly as possible," read the statement from the ministry.

"Due to the nature of the complaint, investigations are underway to determine the corresponding measures to be taken," it continued, adding that it notified the Canadian authorities of the situation.

According to multiple Mexican news outlets, a video was posted on Twitter — which has since been deleted — showing Bernal Acero masturbating inside the consulate office.

Bernal Acero released a statement in response to the incident, according to media reports in Mexico. In those reports, Bernal Acero claims the video was taken in 2019 and has been used to extort money from him. The person who he claims is extorting him remains anonymous.

The reports say he is willing to present his case to the authorities and defend his integrity and reputation.

The ministry said in an email statement to CBC News that it has a "zero-tolerance policy for acts of harassment and other behaviours that violate the law or its Code of Ethics."

CBC News reached out to the embassy in an effort to retrieve a statement from Bernal Acero, but it has not responded in time of publication.

Bernal Acero worked as Consul of Mexico in Leamington since May 2015.

While working in the region, he was outspoken amid a severe COVID-19 outbreak involving many temporary foreign workers, advocating for their health and well-being during the pandemic.

Bernal Acero said he intervened when workers came forward about allegations of abuse, racism, and harassment experienced when working on Essex County farms.